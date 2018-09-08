Kenya’s Harambee stars record famous win again Ghana’s Black Stars

Kenya’s Harambee Stars have recorded an unforgettable win against Ghana’s Black Stars, the Group F favourites in the AFCON 2019 qualifiers.



At the Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi on Saturday, the Kenyans registered a 1-0 victory to record their first win in the group. Thanks to a 39th-minute own goal by Nicholas Opoku.

Kenya had the first sight of a goal four minutes into the match when Ovella Ochieng broke free from the right and put through a shot to Ghanaian goalkeeper Richard Ofori.

In the first game in June last year, the Harambee stars lost away to Sierra Leone 2-1, while Ghana hammered Ethiopia 5-0 in Accra.

The Kenyans now have three points like Ghana and Sierra Leone in the group.

Ethiopia will host Sierra Leone in the second group match tomorrow.