Kenny Martins, others launch initiative to enthrone Godliness in politicians

By Emmanuel Aziken, Political Editor

Chief Kenny Martins may have had the biblical injunction against hypocrisy in mind when he lamented the saturation of religion in the land by adherents of the Christian and Islamic faiths last Wednesday at the unveiling of his initiative to the media.

Despite the proclamation of God by the great majority of political office holders, the country he lamented had continued to nosedive with the prospect that it could move into the abyss if not checked.

“So where is the God factor,” he wondered.

It was in a desperate attempt to check the drift that Martins and fellow concerned associates convened to launch their initiative principally designed to recover the country. Moving under the Legacy Initiative International, of which he serves as grand patron, the group principally aims to restore the true spirit of religion as espoused by adherents of Christianity and Islam into the governance of the land.

“It is time the church agrees that the state, power and the church cannot be separated. You don’t have to do politics, but you need to go for power and good governance,” Martins said.

He was flanked by some other patrons of the group at the media unveiling in Ikeja, Lagos.

Other patrons of the group present were Bishop Bayo Babalola, Bishop Oscar Ossai, Prince Chudi Chukwuani and the group’s national secretary, Chief Johnny Ucheagha.

Despite fears insinuations that the Western World is removing God from their affairs, Martins, however, made reference to both the United States and Britain as two countries who in his words made progress because of the way they have linked up with God.

“In America their motto is in God we trust and you see the progress they have made. In Britain you cannot remove the link between the church and the state,” he said in symbolic reference to the position of the monarch as the head of state.

He said that linkage with the God factor has also helped Saudi Arabia, to the modern state it is today.

The LLI he disclosed has the mission of bringing Christian and Islamic leaders together to agree to vet and thereafter project acceptable politicians for public office.

“We must bring our best into governance,” Martins affirmed.

“Let the Christian and Muslim leaders sit together formulate a template for solution and play the power game together, interrogate the candidates and when you have found them worthy you preach about them from the pulpit and from the mosques.”

“We are canvassing now for PVCs and people are getting aware, the Adeboyes, the Oyedepos are doing so, but when they have gotten these PVCs, what do they do with it?”

Noting that it was inappropriate for Christians not to bring their first eleven in moral quotient to governance, he said that a campaign for religious leaders to sound out their congregations on the suitability of the candidates presented by political parties would help to redirect the governance of the country.

“Let the first eleven from the religious leaders take over the government so that our country can move forward.”

“So, what we are saying is that Christians and Muslims should sit down on that table we call alter of spirituality and look at the challenges Nigeria is facing such as killings and corruption and agree on a template that would be used to chose a new crop of leaders for Nigeria.

“They cannot create new ones, but they can charge the ones that will emerge and where such leaders fail to perform, there will be consequences and they will never have a second chance.”

Also speaking at the occasion, Prince Chukwuani, formerly national chairman of the National Democratic Party, NDP said:

“There is a common thread tying Christian and Muslim leaders in the country and that is good governance. We are about to go on the second lap of the meeting of all Christian leaders in Lagos, meeting of all Muslim leaders in Kano/Kaduna and this will be followed by a convergence of the two for peace.

“We have to set a different narrative to save Nigeria. We do not want to introduce perpetual conflict in Nigeria. They are going to pick their candidates but all we are saying is that let the PVCs count for once.”