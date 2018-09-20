Kebbi NUJ documents Gov Bagudu’s scorecard

By Kabir DanKatsina

BIRNIN KEBBI—KEBBI State council of Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, has commenced documentation of Governor Abubakar Bagudu’s achievements in his three years in office as the fifth civilian governor of the state.

Chairman of the council, Aliyu Jajirma, who made this known to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, said: “This project is a collaboration between NUJ and the state’s Ministry of Information led by Mohammed Marafa.

“Already, a consultant and an Executive Director of Merit Foundation in Ibadan, Mr. Kareem Olajide, has been engaged to file and document the project, which will be presented at this year’s NUJ Press Week and Award Night in December.”

According Jajirma, five ministries have been selected for the project, with each expected to brief the consultant and NUJ members on the governor’s achievements for onward documentation, a project he described as NUJ’s contributions to the government.