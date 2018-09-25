Karius: Ramos has never apologised for my injury

Loris Karius has clarified that Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos has ‘never apologised’ for a challenge during last season’s Champions League final.

The former Liverpool goalkeeper was involved in a collision with the Madrid captain during the showpiece event in May, which Madrid won 3-1. The German shot-stopper made two high-profile errors and weeks later was diagnosed as having sustained concussion during the game.

“Only he knows if I was injured on purpose but he has never apologized to me,” Karius told Bild, as cited by Cadena Cope.

“It has proved that I suffered a visual impairment. Under normal conditions I do not make that error so I cannot explain it.”