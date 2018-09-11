Breaking News
Karel Jarolim quits Czech Republic coaching role

On 1:20 pm by Emmanuel Okogba

The manager of the Czech Republic national team, Karel Jarolim, has left his position by mutual consent, the country’s Football Association announced on Twitter on Tuesday.

The decision follows a disappointing 2-1 defeat at home by Ukraine in their UEFA Nations League opener last Thursday and a 5-1 thrashing by Russia in a friendly match on Monday.

The association said it would meet with new coaching candidates in the coming days.

Jarolim was appointed in July 2016 but failed to qualify the side for this year’s World Cup in Russia.(Reuters/NAN)


