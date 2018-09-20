Kano State Govt. approves N100m to support flood victims

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Kano state government has announced a direct financial assistance of N100 million to the victims of flood disaster in the state calling on the federal government to give special intervention to further alleviate the suffering of the affected communities.



The state commissioner for information, youth and culture, Malam Muhammad Garba, who briefed newsmen in his office, said that even though Kano was not among the 12 states the National Emergency Management Agency predicted to have intense flooding, the disaster wrecked havoc on many communities in eight local government areas of the state.

He said government was also compiling reports on the extent of destruction from the eight local government areas hit by the disaster to ascertain their value.

Garba condoled the victims and families who lost loved ones in the disaster on behalf of the state government and cautioned the public, particularly those in flood prone areas against building structures on the waterways as it is one the major causes of flooding.

The commissioner added that the situation requires collaboration with relevant stakeholders to give the necessary support to the state government in managing the disaster.