Kano Govt. declares Tuesday public holiday for Islamic New Year

The Kano State Government has declared Tuesday Sept. 11 as public holiday to mark the new Islamic year 1440‎ After Hijra (AH).

This was contained in a statement signed by the state commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba on Monday in Kano.

The statement quoted Governor Abdullahi Ganduje as congratulating Muslims faithful for witnessing the New Year, which commences in the month of Muharram, the first month in the lunar Islamic calendar.

It also urged Muslims to reflect on their deeds and activities during the past year and also to use the occasion to offer prayers for peace and prosperity of the country.

The statement reassured the people of the state government’s determination to work hard towards improving their living standards.

It also called on Nigerians to join hands with the government of President Muhammadu Buhari to build a peaceful and harmonious country.

Tuesday would be the first day of Muharram. (NAN)