Kano Deputy Governor, Gawuna sworn-in

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Dr. Nasir Yusuf Gawuna has been sworn-in as the new Deputy Governor of Kano state on Wednesday at the Coronation hall of the Government House in Kano.



The Chief Judge of the state Justice Nuruddeen Sagir Umar presided over the swearing-in processes.

Present at the event were the members of the state’s Executive Council led by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, members of the state Assembly as well as representatives of the Royal Council.

In his speech after the swearing-in the Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje explained that it took them time to select Gawuna because they were in search of a honest, dignified and highly respected personality.

Governor Ganduje also declared that the deputy governor will still continue to preside over the ministry of agriculture and natural resources.

He finally expressed gratitude to the state Assembly under the leadership of the Speaker Hon Alhassan Rurum for considering Gawuna as the deputy governor of the state.