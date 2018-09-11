Kano declares public holiday for Islamic New Year

By Abdulmumin Murtala

Kano State Government has declared today as public holiday to mark the new Islamic year. 1440 AH.

This is contained in a statement by the state’s Commissioner for Information, Youth and Culture, Malam Muhammad Garba.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje was quoted as congratulating Muslims the world over for witnessing the New Year, which commences in the month of Muharram, the first month in the lunar Islamic calendar.

He also urged Muslims to reflect on their deeds and activities during the past year and also to use occasion to offer prayers for peace and prosperity of the country.

Meanwhile, Governor Ganduje has announced that the state will develop nearly 300 hectares of irrigable land at the downstream of Tudun Wada Dam in Tudun Wada Local Government Area.

“The project will be executed with a development facility that will be provided by the Islamic Development Bank,” the governor explained.

He noted that when completed, the facility would provide uninterrupted water supply to people of Tudun Wada town and its neighbouring communities.

Similarly, the governor inspected ongoing renovation of the Challawa Bridge along Kano-Abuja Road, which is a Federal Government project.

Briefing the governor at the site, Chairman, Senate Committee on Works, Senator Kabiru Gaya, explained that the project, one of the several interventions of the Buhari administration in Kano, was aimed at maintaining public utilities for the good of the society and is “40 percent completed.”