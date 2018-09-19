Kano Assembly clears Gawuna as Dep Gov

By Abdulmumin Murtala

Kano State House of Assembly has approved the nomination of Commissioner for Agriculture, Alhaji Nasir Gawuna, as Deputy Governor.

The assembly, presided over by the Speaker, Kabiru Rurum, gave the approval following the nomination by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje to replace Professor Hafiz Abubakar, who resigned in August.

At his screening, Alhaji Nasir assured of his commitment to rendering selfless services to all.

Gawuna, who served Kano State in different capacities, pledged to work tirelessly in fulfilling his responsibilities and thanked Governor Ganduje for giving him another opportunity.

Born in Gawuna in Nasarawa Local Government Area, he attended Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and worked with the defunct National Electoral Commission, NEC, after graduation.

Governor Ganduje is expected to swear in the new deputy governor soon.