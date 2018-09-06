Breaking News
Kaduna APC adopts indirect primaries

By Ben Agande,
Kaduna – The Kaduna state Executive Council of the All Progressive Congress Thursday morning adopted the indirect primaries for the election of candidates for the various offices in the forthcoming elections.

At the end of an emergency meeting of the state executive council at the party Secretariat in Kaduna, the state chairman of the party, Emmanuel Jakada said the party decided o adopt the indirect primaries because it could not access the list of genuine party men and women from the national secretariat of the party.

According o him, apart from not having the genuine liatbof members, the state chapter of the party can not afford the cost of conducting a direct primaries as it may run into N1Billion.

While expressing the hope that the direct primaries may be used in future elections, the state chairman said as at the moment, it was not feasible.

