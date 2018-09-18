Kabba stool: Court affirms Owoniyi as Obaro

By Boluwaji Obahopo

LOKOJA—A High Court sitting in Lokoja has struck out a case by the Ilajo clan of Kabba challenging the appointment of Solomon Owoniyi as Oba-Elect of Kabba and Chairman, Okun Traditional Council, the Yoruba-speaking people of Kogi State.

This followed the abrupt withdrawal of the case, yesterday, by the counsel to the claimant, Peter Abah, who said he “suddenly detected an error” in the case he filled.

Counsel to the defendant, Kabiru Fadile, and the state government representative did not oppose the oral motion, but prayed the court to grant them N1 million and N200,000 for time wasting on the part of the claimant.

The judge, Justice Moses Gwatana, who ruled in favour of the claimant’s oral application, struck out the case and charged the claimant N10,000 and N5,000 to be paid to the defendants.