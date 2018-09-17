Kabba Stool: Court affirms Owoniyi as Obaro, as opposing clan withdraw suit

BY BOLUWAJI OBAHOPO

LOKOJA – The legal battle over the appointment of Chief Solomon Owoniyi as the Obaro of Kabba and Chairman, Okun Traditional Council has ended abruptly following the withdrawal of the case by the claimant (Ilajo Clan) against the appointment.

The Kogi State High Court was stunned today as rather than continue with the case, the counsel to the claimant, Peter Abah made a tactical withdrawal, as he said he’s withdrawing the case following “Error” he dedected in the suit he filed.

Counsel to the defendant and the state government who were conjoined in the suit did not oppose the oral motion but prayed the court to grant them N1million and N200,000 respectively for time wasting on the part of the claimant.

The judge, Justice Gwatana ruled in favour of the oral application struck out the case and charged the claimant N10,000 and N5,000 to be paid to the defendants respectively.

