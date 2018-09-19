Justify your inclusion in amnesty programme, ex-militants told

By Ochuko Akuopha

OLEH—BENEFICIARIES of the Presidential Amnesty Programme have been advised to justify their inclusion in the Federal Government’s empowerment initiative by engaging themselves in ventures that will equip them to tackle future economic challenges.

Giving the advice at Kwale, Ndokwa West Local Government Area, Delta State, during a one-week training in fish farming by the amnesty programme in partnership with Interpreters Global Services, the facilitator, Brig.-Gen. Mike Ndubisi (retd), told beneficiaries to take advantage of government’s support to transform themselves by adding value to their lives and the society at large.

Also speaking, an instructor, Mr. Patrick Efezino, said the training includes “the theoretical and practical aspects of fish business,” adding that it was aimed at reintegrating the participants into the society.

He noted that they are expected to start their fish businesses on completion of the training.

On his part, an expert in fish farming, Mr. Michael Edunkumor, lauded the Federal Government and the amnesty office for initiating the programme for youths of Niger Delta region, pointing out that “there is a lot that needed to be done on youths mentorship and empowerment in the Niger Delta region.”