The son of Angola’s ex-president Jose Eduardo dos Santos was remanded in custody in a $1.5-billion embezzlement case, a state prosecutor said on Monday.

“Given the complexity and seriousness of the deeds and in order to guarantee an effective enquiry… the state prosecution service decided to apply a preventive detention measure to those accused” in the case, including the ex-president’s son Jose Filomeno dos Santos, the chief prosecutor said in a statement.

AFP