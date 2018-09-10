JUPTI suspends strike, reach agreement with Plateau govt

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos—The Joint Unions of Plateau State-owned Tertiary Institutions, JUPTI, has suspended its industrial action, which commenced last week, saying the state government has reached an agreement with the body to address all problems that led to the strike action.

A new agreement was signed between the state government, represented by the Head of Service, Izam Azi, and Permanent Secretary, General Admini-stration, Moses Nwan, and JUPTI represented by its Chairman, Paul Dakogol, and Secretary, Solomon Ayum.

It was agreed that: “Government shall address all problems associated with transmission of withheld salaries for the months of May and June, 2011 within 24 hours.

“All issues of omission in respect of withheld salaries, shall also be resolved within the shortest time, all relevant information regarding the omissions shall reach the office of Accountant-General on or before Tuesday (tomorrow).

“The balance of withheld salaries (no-work, no-pay) for the months of July and August, 2011 shall be paid alongside September 2018 salaries. The issues of retirees and deceased persons shall also be treated within the shortest possible time.

“All relevant information, especially their account details and next of kin information, shall reach the office of the Accountant General on or before Tuesday (tomorrow.”

It was also agreed that no member of JUPTI shall be victimised for participating in the strike.