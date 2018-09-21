Jubilation as Chief Imam of Lagos gets staff of office

Tinubu, Aregbesola, Shopeyin, others, bag titles

It was a colourful occasion laced with the ambiance of Islamic tradition. As early as 9am, people trooped into Tafawa Balewa Sqaure, TBS pavillion, Lagos, and in no time, it was filled to capacity. Roads became closed, human and vehicular movement shut. The number one Muslim in Lagos, the maximum Imam and the topmost Islamic leader in the state was the cynosure of all eyes. Sheikh (Engr.) Sulaiman Oluwatoyin Abou-Nolla who was appointed to lead the entire Lagos State Ummah nine months ago was presented with the staff of office. The 43-year-old graduate of Electrical-Electronics Engineering from the University of Ilorin is the youngest person and first graduate to occupy the exalted position. It was the zenith of all Islamic gathering in the last twenty years with the presence of innumerable Islamic scholars, politicians, creme de la creme, high net-worth individuals, captains of industries, members of islamic groups and ordinary Muslims.

The Baba Adinni of Lagos, Sheikh Afeez Abou, who was accompanied by members of the Lagos Central Mosque executive council handed over the Staff of Office to Alhaji Femi Okunnu who formally presented it to the new Chief Imam.

A sturdy and robust Allahu-akbar! rented the air, transforming the primal arena into defeaning panoramaic shouts of praises to Almighty Allah.

It was the moment everyone who had found his way into the pavillion was waiting for. The last time similar event happened in Lagos was in July, 2000, just over 18years ago.

Besides, since, December 15, 2017 when he was appointed, Sheikh Sullaiman has endeared himself to many with his soft and caring approach to issues about the ummah brought before him. Within a space of few weeks, he became so amiable that every Muslim that matters wants to meet him. He beamed with smiles and chuckled. His eyes sparkled beneath his glasses, radiating joy as crowd of well wishers and eminent personalities swarmed him. He was led round to various sections of guests to appreciate them, with about twenty guards or so. It was a gift the ummah has been waiting for, as we are cock sure the development has come with a huge blessing. No doubt, his assumption of leadership gives hope to younger-adults that leadership beckons on them in different areas of life.

About 30 male and 28 female Muslim personalities were also conferred with different chieftaincy titles for their contributions to Islam in Lagos State.

The former governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his serving counterpart in Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola were conferred with the Asiwaju Adinni of Lagos and Waziri Adinni of Lagos respectively.

Former commissioner of Home Affairs in the state, Hon. Muhammad Oyinlomo Danmole who is also the Baba Adini of Surulere and acting President of Zumuratul Hujjaj of Nigeria was conferred with the title of Mogaji Adinni of Lagos.

Alhaja Muinat Alake Shopeyin, an astute business woman and philantropist was honoured with the title of ‘Iya Suna of Lagos’. Also , Alhaja Shukurat Modupe Sanni a.k.a. Shine-shine, who is of Daudu dynasty in Ikorodu, a philantropist too, was recognised with the title of ‘Arowo-Shadinni of Lagos’ among several others.

The historical and colourful ceremony was the climax of months of planning and preparation via a committee led by Bashorun Sikirudeen Alabi Macfoy, vice chairman of the Lagos Central Mosque Executive Council.

Among the Muslim scholars present at the occasion are Sheikh Ramadan Moshood, Sheikh AbdurRahman Ahmad, Sheikh DhikruLlahi Shafi’i, Sheikh Jamiu Tirmidhi, Sheikh Sulaiman Adangba, Sheikh Imran Eleha, Sheikh Lukman Onikijipa, Sheikh Habeeb Adam Al-Ilory and his brother, Sheikh Thaoban Adam Al-Ilory.