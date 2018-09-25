Jonathan wins Coca-Cola golf tournament

Johnathan Ukoko has won the third leg of the Coca-Cola golf tournament tagged ‘’Road to Mauritius’’ which held at the Ikoyi Golf club, Lagos over the weekend. The golf tournament was hosted in order to celebrate and honour Coca-Cola’s loyal customers across Nigeria.



Johnathan carded 84 net to win the men’s category of the golf tournament and qualified for a trip to participate in the AfrAsia Mauritius Open Pro AM tournament which holds in November, courtesy Coca-Cola Nigeria. Alaba Adetunji, who carded 80 gross, won the ladies category and will join Johnathan alongside four golfers that emerged from the golf tournament held at Ibadan and Abuja, to represent Nigeria in the Mauritius Open.

“The game of golf resonates with our brand and sports is one of the many ways in unifying all the beneficiaries in general. We put together these series of events in order to celebrate and acknowledge our loyal customers as we are conscious of the role strategic customer relationship plays in any successful business enterprise’’ Head of Public Relations, Coca-Cola Nigeria, Nwamaka Onyemelukwe.

“We started this tournament in Lagos State about a year ago, to appreciate our customers and we got a lot of positive reviews. This year, we expanded the tournament to three cities; Abuja, Ibadan and Lagos and we are happy to sponsor six winners to Mauritius as a result”.

Abiona Babarinde, General Manager, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Coscharis Group, noted that “Coscharis as a company, are pleased to be part of The Coca-Cola Invitational Golf Tournament co-sponsor knowing that the game of Golf is a premium sport which can be associated to both companies.” He continued by stating that, “One of the latest Jaguar Land Rover variants – the Jaguar E Pace, Range Rover Velar and the Discovery on display will be used to chauffer the winners to and fro the airport as they depart to Mauritius.”

Commenting further, Alaba Adetunji, Ladies Net category winner for the second time, ’I attribute my surge to victory to continuous practice and my natural love for the game. I urge other brands and the government to broaden their footsteps on ingenious sports like golf to encourage the love of the game in our community. I express my profound gratitude to Coca-Cola for giving myself and my co-winners the opportunity to showcase our skills and represent our respective clubs on an international platform. This will surely be a memorable experience and I am confident we will make Nigeria proud’’.

The Mauritius Open which will hold in Anahita Golf and Spa Resort and Mauritius is listed on the European Tour. Coca-Cola continues to take several steps in strengthening its presence in the Nigerian market. The Customer Appreciation is one of the many ways to express gratitude to customers across the country. The Customer Appreciation Week started many years ago, is a unique period when service organizations and global agencies extol the patronage and loyalty of their esteemed customers by introducing several unique and special activities to appreciate them. It also saw an appreciation gift handed over to several customers who graced the occasion. It is celebrated annually and has grown into a global event.