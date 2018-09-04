Jim Ovia’s book, ‘Africa Rise and Shine’, out September 17

The Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, Chief Jim Ovia, will on September 17, 2018, in Lagos, present his much awaited new book, ‘Africa Rise and Shine: How a Nigerian Entrepreneur from Humble Beginnings Grew a Business to $16 billion.’

The book, published by Forbes Books and with forward by Richard Branson of VIRGIN, Aliko Dangote of Dangote Group, David Applefield of Financial Times, Dominic Barton of McKinsey & Company and Matt Lilley of Prudential Africa, tells the story of Ovia’s business and banking success, and how he was able to create one of Africa’s largest banks.

Spanning decades of both world and Nigerian history, Africa Rise and Shine dives deep into the events that led to Ovia’s triumph.

Drawing upon his educational experiences and relentless determination, Ovia was able to overcome every hurdle that stood in the way of his bank becoming the national icon that it is today.

Africa Rise and Shine outlines the tough, yet necessary business decisions that were essential to Zenith’s prolonged success and is filled with valuable takeaways for every businessperson.

The book, according to Amazon, is a useful lesson tool for those who want to learn from one of the best in banking, what it takes to truly be successful.