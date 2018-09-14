Breaking News
Jim Ovia talks about his new book ‘Africa Rise & Shine’ 

On 12:43 pmIn News by Emmanuel OkogbaComments

Nigerian businessman Jim Ovia has been called the Godfather of Banking by Forbes Africa. In a time of tension between military and civilian regimes, periods of incredible economic instability, and a decaying infrastructure, Jim founded Zenith Bank.

Under his leadership, what started with $4 million in shareholders’ funds, grew into one of Africa’s largest banks, an internationally recognized institution with more than $16 billion in assets.

In this special edition of Talking Books’ Peace Hyde speaks to him about his transition from banking into the author of ‘Africa rise and Shine’.

