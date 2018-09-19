Jigawa Govt to recruit 750 new teachers

Jigawa Government said it has concluded plans to recruit 750 additional teachers in the state.

Alhaji Wasilu Umar, the spokesman, Jigawa State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), confirmed this to newsmen in Dutse on Wednesday.

Umar said the board has already commenced interview for applicants.

He explained that the Executive Chairman of the board, Alhaji Salisu Zakar, noted the recruitment exercise was part of government’s commitments towards having quality education in the state.

The spokesman quoted Zakar as saying that the state government intended to recruit 1,393 teachers at basic level.

He said that 643 were already recruited in the first round while the board would recruit the remaining 750 to fill the existing gap.

“The chairman added that based on the approval of the state government, the board will recruit 274 English teachers, 934 Mathematics teachers and 185 Basic Science teachers for primary and junior secondary schools across the state.

“He therefore urged successful applicants to justify the confidence reposed on them by dedicating themselves to imparting knowledge and moral character to the pupils in their respective,” the spokesman said. (NAN)