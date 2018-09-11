Jide Sanwonolu to battle Ambode for Lagos APC gov ticket

Mr Jide Sanwonolu, a former Lagos Commissioner yesterday joined race for Lagos State All Progressives Congress governorship ticket.

Sanwonolu got picked his own form after that the Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode officially declared his intention to seek re-election in 2019 on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), saying he remains undaunted and resolutely committed to achieve more for the State.

Mr Dele Momodu of Ovation magazine had said that the APC National leader Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s allies were challenging Nigeria’s most powerful Akinwunmi Ambode..

Behind the scene moves by ASIWAJU BOLA TINUBU’s allies to challenge Nigeria’s most powerful Governor AKINWUNMI AMBODE… pic.twitter.com/3PHU7pCxkC — Dele Momodu Ovation (@DeleMomodu) September 11, 2018

Also reports have it that Ambode may face impeachment according to TheCable has reported.

Sources that there is a threat to impeach Ambode if he does not drop his second term bid.

Over 50 council chairmen loyal to Bola Tinubu, his estranged godfather, have met and pledged their support to Jide Sanwonolu, who is believed to be Tinubu’s preferred choice, according to APC insiders.

The council chairmen are the most influential grassroots mobilisers under the direct primary system adopted by APC to pick governorship candidates.

Most members of the Lagos house of assembly are also loyal to Tinubu.

“Meeting is over. Ambode is out. Jide Sanwonolu is the new governor of Lagos. All 57 local government chairman have signed his form. It’s over,” the source said.