Jet crash: Air Force sets up probe panel

…Buhari delegates, Abba Kyari, Shehu to visit survived officers

—-As deceased officer buried in Abuja

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar has said that the force has set up a board of inquiry to unravel the reason behind the ill fated crash of the military jet that claimed the life of one of the pilot.

This is President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday delegated the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari and his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu to visit the two surviving co-pilot at the Defence Intelligence Agency hospital, Abuja.

Already the remains of the deceased pilot was committed to mother earth at the Military Cemetery, Airport road Abuja.

While commiserating with the survivors who are receiving medical treatment at the DIA clinic, the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari said President Buhari has expressed his grief over the sad incident and had directed them to come and visit the officers.

Upon enquiry on the level of injury sustained by the two officers receiving treatment, personnel of the force at the clinic said no much injury was sustained and that the two officers whose of them was identified as Squadron Leader, A.A. Mangui were stable but that some test will be carried out today (Saturday) by 11am.

Kyari said, “I wish you quick recovery. The President said we should come and see you and wish you well, he is fully aware, he has been informed on what happened. We are proud of your service to your country.”

Also speaking, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar said a board of inquiry has been empaneled to unravel the cause of the crash.

He said that Friday was the last rehearsal for the pilot in preparatory for the 58th Independence Anniversary to be held on Monday, October 1.

He said, “Well I think that is the tragic nature of our job. As combat pilot sometimes things terrible happen and this is one of those days. These officers have been rehearsing for the 58th anniversary of their country.

“Everybody was full of enthusiasm, excited to be part of the celebration, unfortunately we had this incident this afternoon. We have set up a board of enquiry to clearly understand what really happened. This was supposed to the last rehearsal before the actual flying on the 1st of October.

“It is very unfortunate that we lost one of them, but we are also consoled by the fact that we have two of the pilots here who are in stable condition, they have been visited by the Chief of Staff and I have also visited them

“Like I said this is something that has to do with the profession of flying combat aircraft and sometimes you can’t avoid these things from happening.”

He said that the body of the deceased officer was deposited at the Air Force hospital and that the family had been properly briefed, the father and the wife had already visited the corpse, adding that the dead officer would be buried by 5:30 pm (on Friday).