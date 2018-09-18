JCI calls on govt to enforce enabling laws on waste management as Nigeria joins to celebrate World Clean up Day

The Nigeria cell of JCI, service to humanity organisation, in collaboration with its partners such as Taxify, Act Foundation, Visionscape and others, has called on government to enforce enabling laws on environment to guard against abuse of waste, and also provide opportunities for entrepreneurs who can convert waste to economic activities to boost the country’s Gross Domestic Product.

The call was contained in its message at this year’s World Clean up Day celebration at the weekend in Lagos.

Delivering the message at Sura market, Lagos Island, one of the locations in Lagos for the celebration, JCI’s Country Leader, and team leader for World Clean up Day in Nigeria, Mr Olumide Coker, said: “I see this campaign to clean up the whole world as an opportunity to increase waste entrepreneurs and employment in waste collection, recycling and composting,” calling on youths to embrace it.

Coker disclosed: “By this decisive move, the cleaning exercise will be extended to streets, parks, beaches, forests, and riversides among others whereby thousands of communities will act together as one, creating a powerful ‘green wave’ of clean ups, from New Zealand to Hawaii.”

According to him, it is better to see waste as resources, and reduce government spending on waste management at dump sites, as waste can be recycled into different products for human use. “This initiative should give a good basis also for government to enforce enabling laws on environment to guard against abuse of waste and also provide opportunities for entrepreneurs who can convert waste to economic activities to boost our GDP.”

“The aim of World Clean up Day is not just to pick up waste, but also to raise awareness both locally and globally about the severity of the situation. The movement supports and connects a new generation of community leaders who are ready to act together to find lasting solutions for the global waste problem.