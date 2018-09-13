Japanese govt to partner with Nigeria on training of policemen

…lauds Lagos State Police Command for effective policing

By Evelyn Usman

The government of Japan Thursday in Lagos, promised to partner with its Nigeria counterpart in the area of training of policemen, just as it has given the Lagos State Police Command a pat on its back , over what it described as the command’s proactive policing style.

The Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yukata Kikuta, who made the promise during a courtesy visit on the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Imohimi Edgal, noted with satisfaction that the command had been able to provide adequate security for Japanese nationals and their companies, scattered across Lagos state.

He said “ More than half the Japanese indigenes in Nigeria live in Lagos State, even though our embassy is in Abuja. Therefore, the security of our nationals and their businesses is of much concern to us.

“ We are however, happy today, with the security situation of things in this regard and we appreciate the Command’s efforts at keeping our businesses and citizens safe.

This will further strengthen the relationship between both countries and the Japanese government will be pleased to cooperate with the Police in the area of training”.

In his response, CP Edgal, who noted that Japanese had some of the largest companies operating within Lagos , assured that the command would continue to meet up with its constitutional obligation of providing security to them and other foreign nationals in the state.

He stated that the visit could not have come at a better time, as it would afford both sides to sit together and explore areas of strengthening security ties.

Edga said : “ We have been having good relationship with your nationals here . In Lagos, your nationals have a sizable number of your population. There are also about 40 companies owned by Japanese.

To further strengthen the ties, I will like to make a request that your embassy should take into consideration, the Police when organizing training programmes, that would benefit our men in the area of better service delivery.

“ We assure you that your nationals are safe. Tell them to enjoy Lagos night life , security has been provided for that. As the Lagos State International Trade Fair is coming up, be rest assured that the Lagos State Police command will provide all the security needs at the Japanese pavilion promises, in particular and the fair in general”.