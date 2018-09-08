Jamaica out-do Nigeria in kit stakes

One of the biggest talking points of this summer’s World Cup was surprising. It had nothing to do with a sizzling goal or star player, but the reveal of Nigeria’s absolutely swanky kit they would be wearing in Russia.

For those still suffering from tournament hangovers, but are still slightly devastated that it’s becoming a distant memory, the country of Jamaica is on hand!

Football fans across the world may rejoice when they see the reveal of Jamaica’s new kit.

Incredibly stylish but keeping the traditions that make the country so great, Jamaica dazzle with a split assemble that sees the bottom half of the shirt employ the green and yellow of the national flag, evoking the country’s culture.

The sleeves also feature the green in the recognisable shade. The shorts stand-out in a brilliantly dazzling yellow, catching attention.

It’s unfortunate that Jamaica failed to reach the Finals that we didn’t get a chance to see this kit in action.

Jamaica have only ever competed at one World Cup, in France ’98.