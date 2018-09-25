Iwobi, Kanu celebrate Joshua

Nigerian Football legend, Kanu Nwankwo and Super Eagles striker, Alex Iwobi have joined the list of top celebrities who celebrated the Nigeria-born British boxer, Anthony Joshua following his victory over Alexander Povetkin that saw him retain his world heavyweight titles at Wembley Stadium.

The IBF, WBO and WBA champion, criticised in some quarters for failing to finalise a deal with the division’s other high-profile names, responded emphatically with a seventh-round stoppage of the Russian, who had never been beaten inside the distance.