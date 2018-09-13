Iwobi fit to play against Newcastle

Arsenal striker Alex Iwobi is hoping to play a role in the Gunners English Premier League clash against Newcastle on Saturday.

The Super Eagles star missed out the Gunners’ 3-2 victory over Cardiff due to illness. He was also excused from Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations’ clash versus Seychelles.

He posted a picture of himself and teammates in training on Thursday and was in lively mood. Iwobi has made two starting appearances for the north London side with a game to his name.

Also available are Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mohamed Elneny who were away to international duties with Gabon and Egypt. The former Borussia Dortmund player was on target to earn a point for Gabon against Burundi during the African Cup of Nations qualifying outing.

Arsenal are ninth in the league log with six points from four games and will be aiming to nick the maximum points against the Magpies.