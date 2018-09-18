IWAC endorses Adeoti for Osun guber race

Iwo Action Council (IWAC) has joined several other eminent social groups in Osun state, who have backed Alhaji Moshood Adeoti of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) with concrete endorsement towards the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

The endorsement which boosted the governorship quest of Adeoti, occurred on Saturday September 15, 2018, at the general meeting of the social body which held at the Iwo City Hall.

IWAC is the umbrella body of all social groups and clubs in Iwo, numbering more than 200 active participating membership.

Apparently impressed with Adeoti’s resolve to restore Osun to the path of sustainability, IWAC extolled the former secretary to the state government’s bold step to lead the state out of the current doldrums and endorsed him for the top political seat in the state.

In a brief remark, the Chairman of IWAC Committee on Finance, Mr. Kabiru Adeniyi Adisa (aka Kulukulu) who spoke on behalf of the Council President, explained that the council reached the consensus on Adeoti as members were convinced with his passion to turn around Osun fortunes, echoing the optimism of the people that “he is the best man to move the state forward.”

IWAC added that the ADP candidate remained the most credible candidate in the race, whose acceptability among the electorate cannot be matched by neither the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) nor other opposition parties, cautioning Osun people not to fall for the deceits of selfish politicians.

The Council pledged their total support towards the actualisation of Adeoti’s ambition, noting that they will activate their structures in Iwo as well as stretch their contacts in the state to work and to ensure his emergence as the next governor of the state.

It enjoined electorate to consider the future of the state by voting Adeoti on September 22, encouraging them to shun any antics that would worsen economic and social sustainability of Osun state.