I’ve not withdrawn from Lagos guber race – Sanwo-Olu

A governorship aspirant of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has denied media report that he has withdrawn from the governorship race.

The Director General, Babajide Olushola Sanwo-Olu Campaign Organisation (BOSCO), Mr. Tayo Ayinde in a statement, described the report of Sanwo-Olu’s withdrawal from the governorship primaries slated for Saturday, 29th of September, 2018 as “false and misleading”.

“We hereby state unequivocally that the purported press statement did not emanate from our Principal, Babajide Olushola Sanwo-Olu, rather it is the handiwork of jittery members of the opposition to malign our Principal and mislead members of the public”, the statement signed by the Director of Media and Publicity, Comrade Sesan Daini added.

It read: “For the umpteenth time, Mr. Babajide Olushola Sanwo-Olu has not and will not withdraw from this race and he is ready for the party primaries slated for Saturday, 29th of September, 2018.

“BOSCO is not oblivious of the fact that these cheap attempts to mislead and hoodwink members of our party and the general public will be made by these disgruntled elements but we will continue to repeal their falsehood with facts.

“Our Principal remains committed to his campaign while still consulting with party leaders and members and would not be distracted by cheap blackmails like this.

“We want to use this opportunity to urge our teeming party faithfuls to troop out enmasse on Saturday, 29th September of 2018 to cast their votes for Babajide Olushola Sanwo-Olu to be the Flagbearer of our great party, All Progressives Congress (APC), in the forthcoming general elections in 2019.”