I’ve no issues with Bauchi governor—Oshiomhole

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA—National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, has dismissed insinuations that he has grievance against Governor Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi State, saying he is only interested in the victory of the party in the state.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Ali Ali, who disclosed this in a statement yesterday in Abuja, said Mr. Oshiomhole gave the assurance when he hosted the governor in his residence in Abuja.

Ali said Oshiomhole told Governor Abubakar: “I have no issues with you. My concern is winning the impending elections, especially the presidential one. We want to win more states and more legislators. I have faith in you.”

Speaking earlier, Governor Abubakar said he was at Oshiomhole’s residence to tell him he was returning his governorship nomination and expression of interest forms to the party’s national secretariat.

The governor was accompanied on the visit by members of the national and state assemblies, members of the state executive council and party stalwarts.