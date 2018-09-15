I’ve no idea Davido is a member of any secret cult – Manager, Asa Asika

Davido’s country manager, Asa Asika has rubbished a controversial report which went viral last week that one Tobi Adegoke, a 25-year-old suspected member of the Black Axe cult was lured into becoming a member of the group with promises that joining the group would grant him the rare opportunity of meeting Davido.

According to the suspect, a budding musician who is currently in police custody after being arrested and paraded alongside 26-other suspected cultists by the Lagos State Police Command last week Wednesday; he fell for the cheap trick because he believed meeting Davido would boost his music career.

“I am an Aiye member (Black Axe). I have been in the cult for about two years. I was told that Davido was a member and if I joined, I will be able to meet him. It was the guy who initiated me that said so. He said he worked for Davido and that it will be easy access for me. But since I joined, I have not met Davido. They told me I’ll become a very popular musician but see where I am now”, he was reported to have said in tears.

In a chat with Showtime, Asika denied knowledge of Davido being a member of any secret cult group.

“I have no idea of what you’re talking about my brother”, he said.

Abiola Ridwan Sanni, a.k.a ‘Kolotainment’, who is a member of Davido’s DMW crew and also Perruzi’s manager, also dismissed the suspect’s allegation, describing it as ‘funny’. “The allegation is funny, so no further comments”, he said.

Davido, who is currently on a music tour in USA, has since remained radio silent on the allegation.