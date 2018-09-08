I’ve never seen a kid like Mbappe – Giroud

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has said he has never seen a teenager as good as “mind-blowing” France teammate Kylian Mbappe, comparing the Paris-Saint Germain forward to Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.

Mbappe scored four goals during France’s World Cup winning campaign in Russia, becoming the first teenager to net in the final of the competition since Brazil legend Pele, as Didier Deschamps’ men overcame Croatia 4-2 in Moscow.

His outstanding tournament cemented Mbappe in the eyes of many as the player who will succeed Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo at the pinnacle of the sport, and Giroud said the 19-year-old’s ability is extraordinary. “How can you not be [impressed by Mbappe]?” he told Le Parisien. “He’s mind-blowing at his age and with his maturity. You ask yourself where is he going to stop. I have never seen a kid as good at the same age. It’s not been seen since Thierry Henry, perhaps.”