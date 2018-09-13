It’s time to vote competent leader for Nigeria – Saraki

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—SENATE President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, Wednesday, said Nigerians must eschew sentiments and vote for competency in 2019 general election, to put the nation back on the right track.

Senator Saraki, who is a presidential aspirant on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, made the appeal in Benin, Edo State, when he visited Edo State PDP secretariat to solicit support ahead of the party’s national convention.

Saraki said the nation has not been as divided as it is today under President Muhammadu Buhari, adding that the nation at the moment needed a President that can unite the nation.

He said: “Unfortunately, the country is at the point where we need to take some very tough decision for the present and for the future. We need to unite this country and in uniting this country, we must have a President that can speak for Nigeria and guarantee everybody a sense of belonging.”

The Senate President also insisted that it was time Nigerians looked for a leader that has the capacity to grow the nation’s economy, pointing out that there was no country in the world which economy grows by chance, but has to be worked out by citizens and with a competent leader directing its affairs.