It’s shameful Nigeria depends on foreigners for technology 40 yrs after independence

By Emma Amaize

ASABA- ACTING Head of Department of Civil Engineering, Delta State University, Abraka, Delta State, Dr Hilary Owamah, has said that it was lamentable that 40 years of independence, Nigeria still rely basically on foreign nations for its technological and industrial requirements.

Dr. Owamah, also the President, Academic Research and Entrepreneurship Development (A-RED) Initiative and guest speaker, stated this in an interview with reporters on the sideline of the maiden public lecture of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Ughelli branch.

His words: “It is regrettable that over 40 years after independence, Nigeria still depend largely on foreign nations for her various technological and industrial needs. Its development is still grossly low in terms technological productivity.”

“Until engineers are allowed to fully perform their roles in the society, achievement of sustainable economic development would continue to elude the country as no country has ever developed being fully dependent on foreigners for her infrastructure and machinery development,” he said.

The erudite scholar attributed the causes of technological backwardness in Nigeria to discouragement of indigenous technological growth by the colonial masters, non-implementation of Nigeria’s industrial policies after independence, government attitude and poor state of educational institutions.

He suggested safe-copying of items already in the market, genuine encouragement of made- in- Nigeria goods by government, bringing corruption and politicization of the power sector to end encouragement of the development of appropriate indigenous technology and good leadership as remedies.