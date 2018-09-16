It’s Ogor’s turn to produce Delta House of Assembly member — Group

As the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, primaries is around the corner, Committee of friends of Hon. Kelly Oghenekevwe, House of Assembly hopeful in Ughelli North constituency 1, has appealed to the leadership of the party to allow Ogor community produce the next House of Assembly member.

Ogor community, it was learnt has not held any elective position since inception of democracy, hence there is this clarion call by party faithful, friends, community and party leaders to give Ogor the opportunity to produce the next House of Assembly member for Ughelli North constituency 1.

The Chairman of the Committee of Friends, Comrade Donald Atatah who spoke to newsmen at the state party secretariat, Asaba, during the submission of Interest and Nomination forms, called on the party to ensure credible primaries and avoid imposition of candidates, saying PDP will be unfair to the community if they fail to give Ogor ample chance after 19 years of democracy.

Throwing light on how other communities had held elective positions in constituency 1, Atatah said from the Orogun axis; 1992 to 1993, Hon. Ugono, SDP, House of Assembly, Hon. Ojefia, PDP, House of Assembly, 1999 to 2007, Hon. Friday Onojae, Council chairman, 2006 to 2007, again, 2007 to 2011, Hon. Friday Onojae, House of Assembly.

Others from Agbarha; Dr Akpojaro, NPN, Bendel House of Assembly, 1979 – 1982, H.E. late Felix Ibru, SDP, Gov., 1992 – 1993, again, late Felix Ibru, PDP, Senate, Delta Central; 2003 – 2007, Hon. Kenneth Ibru, PDP, Ughelli Council Chairman, 2008 – 2011 and Hon. Kenneth Ibru, 2014 – 2017, while Evwreni had Hon. Samuel Mariere, PDP, House of Assembly in 2011 to 2015 and still continues till 2019.

The committee said these communities around Ughelli North Constituency 1 have held several elective positions without Ogor community holding one, appealing to the leadership of the party to look inward and consider the community to produce the next House of Assembly member to represent the people of Ughelli North constituency 1.

While appealing to the party leadership and the state governor, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa to consider their appeal and give Ogor community the privilege, Atatah commended other party faithful for their massive support for Hon. Emuoghenerue E. Oghenekevwe Kelly whose dream, he said will be actualized come 2019.

Atatah explained that their interest to stand by Hon. Kelly after several calls by his kinsmen had beckoned on him to come and represent them since the community has not been given its fair share for elective position over the decade.