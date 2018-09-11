…Says his aspiration driven by obsession fwith justice, respect for rule of law

By Boluwaji Obahopo

Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, has said his presidential aspiration was driven by an obsession with justice, fairness and respect for the rule of law.

“I want to be President so that I can ensure justice and fairness for everyone. I want a country where the rule of law will be respected by all,” Saraki said, yesterday, in Makurdi while meeting with Benue State Working Committee of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Saraki’s visit was to solicit support for his presidential aspiration ahead of the 2019 general elections.

He said: “We need leaders who are capable of representing all interest groups, and not a section of the country. My presidential ambition is a collective decision borne out of a desire to salvage the disunity that we are witnessing.”

It’s North-Central’s turn to produce president — Saraki

Saraki said it was the turn of the North-Central geopolitical zone to produce the nation’s president, declaring that he was ready to provide quality leadership.

He said: “As a zone, we have paid our dues. It is the turn of our zone to lead Nigeria to stability. We have gone through bad times. The nation has become crises-ridden; the killings are uncalled for and the Benue valley is the worst hit.

“There should be justice to every citizen, regardless of geographical location. Democracy entails freedom or rights of the people. Our rights should not be imprisoned,” he said.

Saraki vowed to restore peace in the country if elected president, and called on Benue delegates to vote for him during the party’s convention in October.

In his remarks, John Mgbede, PDP chairman in the state, thanked Saraki and his entourage for the visit and promised that Benue would always vote for justice.

North Central youths back Saraki’s bid

Backing the Senate president’s call, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, youths from the North Central zone also endorsed him for the next presidential election in 2019.

The youths said it was time the North Central zone was allowed to produce the president of the country several years after its independence.

Chairman of the parliament of PDP youth leaders of the zone, Stephen Onoji, who stated this in Lokoja, said Saraki had paid his dues and was fit to rule the country.

He said the Senate President, with his experience and leadership quality, was capable of returning Nigeria to the path of greatness and bring hope to the people of the country.

He said: “The youths of the North Central and entire Nigeria are tired of gerontocracy. We need people with capacity, intellectual sagacity and other basic components of leadership. We need a millennium compliant president, this analogue leadership has set us back by 50 years, we have moved back to pre-independence.”