It’s a season of harvest

By Funmi Komolafe

Brethren, I thank God for your life and that of your family members as you move deeper into the month of fruitfulness. Some identify September with fruitfulness because it takes a woman nine months or thereabout to carry and deliver her bundle of joy.

Not a few farmers also have their harvest after about eight months of planting.

To others, September is simply the beginning of the months of testimony.

Whatever is your perception of the month of September, one thing is clear, you must have spent the first eight months to work hard at something.

It therefore means that you are expectant. You are looking forward to something that will give you joy.

To a reader of this column, in the name of Jesus Christ, you will harvest unspeakable joy before this year ends in Jesus name.

You don’t believe it? Better believe it. Our Lord Jesus told us according to Luke 18 vs. 27 “ And he said, The things which are impossible with men are possible with God”.

Just last year, a man was at a weekly programme and the Pastor asked everyone to ask God for only one thing. This man who with his wife had been waiting on the Lord for children since they got married, used the opportunity to ask God for children.

That month was November. Ten days later, his wife called him from the doctor’s clinic that she has a pregnancy positive result. From then on, their story changed.

In the name of the risen Christ, the one who lives forever, these ember months, your hands will carry that result that you have longed to have.

Brothers and Sisters in Christ, the ember months should not be the months of lamentation.

Rather, it is the time to reap the benefits of your prayers.

Pastor Samson Ajetunmobi often says, “ Nothing encourages a man like answers to prayers. When a man prays and his prayers are answered, he likes to pray more. “. May I remind you that no prayer is in vain. No prayer is unanswered, it is only that God answers in his own way that may be different from ours.

For instance, I knew a woman who never misses the opportunity to attend church programmes including those outside the regular Sunday servic

On an occasion the Holy Spirit released a word of knowledge that women should pray for the protection of their husbands. She prayed. Barely a week after that, her husband was returning from work and some objects were thrown at his car with the intention to harm him or kill him, but he escaped. The prayer of the wife saved him. If he had been killed that night, that would have been the end of that marriage. He would have died childless and she would have been called a childless widow.

Today, by the grace of God, the couples now have children including a set of twins.

What I am saying is that as a child of God, you cannot continue to experience miscarriages and still birth. Especially as the word of God in Exodus 23 vs. 26 stated, “ There shall nothing cast their young, nor be barren, in the land : the number of thy days I will fulfill”.

You cannot continue to spend your money on medical treatments that have produced no results for inexplicable reasons. I mean doctors have tried but pregnancy has not been achieved. Let’s thank God for doctors but we need to be empowered by the Holy Spirit for joy to manifest.

As a believer in Christ, why must you be excluded from promotions in your office though you deserve it? ?

It is simple. It’s either you are not in Christ and Christ is not in you or you are a Christian that lacks knowledge.

Isaiah 5 vs. 13 “ Therefore my people are gone into captivity, because they have no knowledge; and their honourable men are famished, and their multitude dried up with thirst”.

We are further told in Hosea 4 vs. 6 “ My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge: because thou hast rejected knowledge, I will also reject thee, that thou shalt be no priest to me: seeing thou hast forgotten the law of thy God, I will also forget thy children”. The point made here is that as a Christian, you must not live a life that is not filled with the word of God.

Have you seen a soldier got to war without his gun? In the same way, you need to be equipped with the word of God to free yourself from the captivity of the enemy.

Brethren, when last did you read or meditate on the Holy Bible.

The Psalmist said in Psalm 109 vs. 26 “ Help me, O LORD my God: O save me according to thy mercy:”.

Brethren, if you have been praying, it means you have been sowing seeds. Now is the time for harvest. It is the time for you to begin to thank God for what you are about to receive. This means you must have faith that the days of sowing, the days of sorrow, the days of lamentation are over and begin to look forward to the day of celebration.

Perhaps in your own case, you are looked down upon in your family because you are not rich or even comfortable. Let me assure you that it does not take God ages to raise you up financially.

Consider the words of the Lord in Psalm 112 vs. 1-3 “ Praise ye the LORD, Blessed is the man that feareth the LORD, that delighteth greatly in his commandments. His seed shall be mighty upon the earth the generation of the upright shall be blessed. Wealth and riches shall be in his house; and his righteousness endureth for ever”.

What else do you want? The word of God has given you assurance that you will have children; you will have riches and wealth even as he has promised you long life in good health.

You therefore need not worry. Begin to look unto the days of your harvest. The day that you will celebrate and people will join you to praise the name of the Lord.

In the name of Jesus, this will be your portion these ember months.

Beloved, our God is faithful to his word but you also have a duty to be knowledgeable about his word.

Why? This is because your prayer could receive faster divine attention when you remind him of his word. When you do, you are simply asking him to honour his word in your life.

We need to ask the Lord to be merciful unto us. When we benefit from his mercy, our stories will change. When your story changes, people will rejoice with you.

Brethren begin to see the ember months as your months of fruitfulness. See them as the months of your testimonies. Let your mind be focused on the solution and not the challenges.

As the Lord liveth, this year will not roll by before you receive that miracle that will change your destiny in Jesus name.

Continue to manifest the glory of God in your life.

It is well with you and your household in Jesus name.