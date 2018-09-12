Issa Aremu clinches Kwara LP governorship ticket, promises democratic socialism

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

TWO-term Vice President of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Mr. Issa Aremu, who Saturday emerged as Labour Party, LP, governorship candidate in Kwara State in 2019 general election, has assured citizens and residents of the state of true dividends of democracy via democratic socialism, if elected governor of the state in 2019.

Mr. Aremu, who is also the General Secretary of National Union of Textile, Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria, NUTGTWN, was unani-mously endorsed as LP flag bearer through affirmation, since he had nobody contesting against him on the platform of the party.

The motion for the affirmation was moved by the Kwara Central Deputy Chairman of the party, Adedayo Salahu, and seconded by the North Central Deputy Chairman of the party, Abdulrahaman Ibrahim.

‘My agenda’

An elated Aremu told Vanguard that the support and confidence reposed in him as the right man for the job will further spur him to use his wealth of experience and international connections to liberate Kwara from poverty and joblessness.

The LP candidate, who is also the Vice President of IndustriALL Global Union, African Region, promised to work in line with the ideals of LP, which centered on the principles of equality, justice, sincerity, and uprightness.

According to him, “the principles of our party shall be humanistic, patriotic, pan-African and democratic socialism, because it is established to promote and defend the rights and welfare of the masses and humanity.”

He added that details of agenda and programmes to take the state back to the road of development will be unfolded.

Roll call

Among dignitaries at the event were NLC President, Mr. Ayuba Wabba; former Green Eagles Captain and governorship aspirant on the platform of the Labour Party in Ogun State, Mr. Segun Odegbami, and National Chairman of LP, Mr. Abdulquadri Abdulsalam.

Other that witnessed the LP primaries and registered their solidarity with Aremu included the LP National Vice Chairman, North Central, Mr. Adi Adi; the National Organising Secretary, Mr. Clement Gbazuoaagu; representative of the Emir of Ilorin, Sheriki Fawa of Ilorin, Alhaji Baba Eleran; state LP executives; delegates from all the 16 local government areas of the state teeming members and supporters from the state and beyond.