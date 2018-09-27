Israeli footballer could face murder charge over hit-and-run

An Israeli premier league footballer is facing a possible murder charge after a fatal hit-and-run incident, police said on Thursday.

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said Ashdod midfielder Itzhak Asefa was being held after allegedly hitting two teenaged boys riding electric cycles on a Tel Aviv road on Monday night.

One of the youths, 17-year-old Ari Nesher, was critically injured and died Thursday morning in a Tel Aviv hospital, Rosenfeld said.

“As far as we’re concerned it’s a hit and run murder or manslaughter case,” he said.

The dead teen is the son of Israeli film director Avi Nesher, whose many movies include the Hebrew-language cult classic “The Band” and the 1993 Hollywood production “Doppelganger”, starring Drew Barrymore.