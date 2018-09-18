Islamisation agenda: Publish names of all heads of MDA, if…, CAN tasks FG

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA—THE Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, yesterday, challenged the Federal Government to publish the identities of all heads of its parastatals and agencies, if the government was not pushing an undeclared Islamisation agenda through lopsidedness in key appointments.

CAN President, Revd Samson Ayokunle dared the government, in a statement by his Media Aide, Pastor Bayo Oladeji, in reaction to the recent key appointments by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The statement reads: “CAN is disappointed with the justification of the alleged illegalities being perpetrated by President Buhari in the lopsided appointments by the Presidency.

“Perhaps, if there was no undeclared systematic ethnic cleansing and genocide in the predominant Christian communities in the country, as rightly observed by the likes of Prof Wole Soyinka and General T. Y. Danjuma of recent, we would have turned a blind eye to the unlawful action of the President.

“CAN is fully persuaded beyond any reasonable doubt that it is the lopsided appointments in the security agencies that is largely responsible why Christians have become endangered species in their Fatherland under the leadership of Buhari.”

“CAN also wishes to observe that the lopsided appointments is a hallmark of the Federal Government in other key ministries like Interior, Defence, Education and Information. We challenge the Federal Ministry of Information and the Presidency to contradict this fact with evidences by publishing names of all heads of the parastatals and agencies including their states of origins and religions.

“These are all parts of the gradual and subtle Islamisation agenda, but we are sad that those who are benefitting from the existing order, Christians inclusive, have been dismissing this alert with a wave of hands. CAN as the Watchman for the nation will refuse to be cowed or intimidated.

“We recalled that the Organisation of Islamic Countries met in London in 1983 with a follow-up meeting in Nigeria in 1989 and had issued a communiqué to Islamize Africa with Nigeria capturing a great attention. This is a public knowledge while facts could be obtained from Wikipedia with links on OIC’s Conference in London, 1983 and Abuja Declaration of 1989.

“This is the source of the ongoing systemic Islamisation agenda as member states in Africa were asked to take over key posts in the public service with a view to using them to propagate Islam.

“We call on all well-meaning Nigerians to speak against the ills in the country before it is too late. If the trend continues, the future of this great country looks bleak.”