Islamic Extremist given 10-year sentence in Germany

An Islamic Extremist has been sentenced to 10 years in jail in Germany for war crimes and membership of a Foreign Terrorist Organisation.



The 32-year-old defendant, named only as Abdelkarim E.B. in line with German privacy laws, was accused of being present at an act of torture and filming it in November 2013 close to the north Syrian town of Aleppo.

The German citizen was sentenced by the court in Frankfurt on Monday as a conspirator, but not for taking part in the torture, as prosecutors had claimed.

The same man was sentenced to eight and a half years in jail in November 2016 for taking part in armed clashes.

The sentence handed down on Monday was a combination of both sets of jail time. (dpa/NAN)