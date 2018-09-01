Is it a sin to be a woman in Africa ?

Aaward wining singer and Mavin Queen, Tiwa Savage has said it’s a sin to be a woman in Africa
She on her Instagram page last week lamented that she was going through some hard times.
She wrote on her Instagram page;
“It’s a sin to be a woman in Africa.
I feel like giving up.
Tired of fighting.
Tired of proving myself.
Tired of smiling”
Unto the next 💪🏽🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/ru5FLloVTQ
— Tiwa Savage (@TiwaSavage) August 27, 2018
Do you think she is right?
What and who has or have made it a sin to be a woman in Africa?
How can this sin be stopped >