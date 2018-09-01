Is it a sin to be a woman in Africa ?

Aaward wining singer and Mavin Queen, Tiwa Savage has said it’s a sin to be a woman in Africa

She on her Instagram page last week lamented that she was going through some hard times.

She wrote on her Instagram page;

“It’s a sin to be a woman in Africa.

I feel like giving up.

Tired of fighting.

Tired of proving myself.

Tired of smiling”

Unto the next 💪🏽🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/ru5FLloVTQ — Tiwa Savage (@TiwaSavage) August 27, 2018

Do you think she is right?

What and who has or have made it a sin to be a woman in Africa?

How can this sin be stopped >