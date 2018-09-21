IPOB to sue Orji Kalu over Kanu’s whereabouts

By Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday revealed its plan to drag the former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu to court over comment on the whereabout of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

The lawyer to IPOB, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, told Vanguard in Owerri, that Kalu’s statement was a script written by the Federal Government and acted by him (Kalu).

Recall the former governor was quoted to have said that IPOB leader, Kanu was in London.

After the September 14 2017 Operation Python Dance 2 by Nigeria Army in the southeast region, IPOB said their leader disappeared.

Angered by this statement credited to fomer Abia State governor, Ejiofor said Orji Uzor Kalu had made himself a party to the matter already in court.

Ejiofor said: “May I use this medium to most solemnly appeal to Orji Uzor Kalu to assist the traumatised families of the victims of Operation Python Dance 2 with useful information on the whereabouts of their loved ones still missing till date, especially on the identities of forests where their decomposed bodies can be found.”