IPOB sit –at-home witness’s partial success

..As IPOB claims 70% success

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka- TODAY’s sit-at-home ordered by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, to protest last year’s invasion of the home of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, as well as the alleged killings of many pro-Biafra agitators and the recent detention of many women in Imo State, witnessed partial success.

This came as the IPOB leadership claimed that the order achieved 70% compliance in most states in the Eastern part of the country.

In Anambra, apart from Nkpor area and the commercial city of Onitsha where the sit-at-home was totally observed, apparently because the group injected fear on the residents, which made the people to stay indoors, the order failed in Awka and the rural areas as most businesses and offices were open.

While all the banks in Onitsha closed shop, those in Awka, Nnewi and other communities offered skeletal services.

All public schools and some missionary schools in Anambra State were open, although many parents did not take their children to school for fear of the unknown.

Security operatives were stationed at strategic places and people went about their businesses. Some filling stations did not open, but all NNPC stations and few other stations operated in all the major towns in the state.

The Anambra State police command, after observing the situation in the state, said the compliance was near total failure because the people had confidence in the ability of the police to protect them from harassment and intimidation.

A statement by the police public relations officer, Mr. Mohammed Haruna said the command deployed adequate security men to all parts of the state, including critical government installations, just as all major entries and exit routes in the state were well secured.

However, IPOB leadership, in a statement said it was happy with the outcome of the sit-at-home order.

The group’s media and publicity secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful said: “IPOB and its leadership commend the worldwide family of IPOB, all traders unions, market leaders, artisans, teachers, bankers, road transport workers, clergy, business men and women across the length and breadth of Biafraland, for observing a solemn day of remembrance in memory of those that died on 14 September 2017 at Isiama Afaraukwu Umuahia.

“Our collective defiance of the oppressors and their local agents has truly marked IPOB as the authentic mouthpiece of the people.

“The predictable biased report accompanied by unrelated photos did not conceal the fact that over 70 per cent compliance was recorded

“IPOB has once again proved to the entire world that we are in charge of the whole Eastern Region. The sit –at- home order issued by IPOB and observed by Biafrans is an indication that Biafra has come to stay.”