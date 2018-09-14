IPOB hails Biafrans for observing sit-at home order

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU – LEADERSHIP of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has commended Biafrans, all traders union, artisans, teachers, bankers, road transport workers, clergy, for observing a solemn day of remembrance in memory of those that died on 14 September 2017 at Isiama Afaraukwu Umuahia.

The group also commended people of Ebonyi, Abia, Anambra, Enugu, Imo, Delta, Akwa Ibom, Cross River State and Biafrans in Benus, Edo and Kogi state for observing today in honour of Biafra fallen martyrs at Afaraukwu.

In a statement by IPOB media and publicity secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, “The global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and it’s leadership commend the worldwide family of IPOB, all traders unions, market leaders, artisans, teachers, bankers, road transport workers, clergy, business men and women across the length and breadth of Biafraland for observing a solemn day of remembrance in memory of those that died on 14 September 2017 at Isiama Afaraukwu Umuahia.

“Our collective defiance of the oppressor and their local agents have truly marked IPOB as the authentic mouthpiece of the people.

“We equally commend people of Ebonyi, Abia, Anambra, Rivers, Delta, Imo, Enugu, Akwa Ibom, Cross Rivers States and Biafrans in Benue, Edo and Kogi States for their respect and honour of our fallen martyrs at Afaraukwu and mothers who were humiliated in Owerri recently.

“We are particularly elated that Yenegoa and parts of Bayelsa demonstrated their Biafra credentials by equally preserving the sit-at-home order”.

“IPOB have once again proven to the entire world that that we Biafrans and in charge of the whole Eastern Region. Today’s sit at home order issued by IPOB and observed by Biafrans is purely indicative to all and sundry that Biafra has come to stay and we salute their courage.

“IPOB will over the coming days continue the release of time stamped video clips and photographs to drive home the truth that compliance across the board in Biafraland to be above 90%,” the statement reads.