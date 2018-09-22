IPOB expresses joy over visit to UN

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

THE Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) yesterday expressed joy over their recent visit to the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, saying the encounter would go a long way towards cementing diplomatic relationship with the international community.

The IPOB delegation was led by its deputy leader, Mazi Uche Mefor on September 14, the same day the pro Biafra group remembered the victims of the invasion of the home of IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kany at Isiama- Afaraukwu, Umuahia in Abia State.

IPOB media and publicity secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful said in a statement yesterday that it was the first time in the post war history of Biafra that the leadership of any group, movement or people met with the United Nations face to face to discuss the issue of Biafra.

The statement read: “It was a historic encounter that will go a long way in cementing the diplomatic credentials of IPOB in the eyes of the international community. It was the very first time that United Nations had the opportunity to host Biafrans to a meeting and it is only appropriate that we appreciate all those working tirelessly with our diplomatic team based in London to accomplish this feat.

“We commend the Directorate of State of the Indigenous People of Biafra (DOS-IPOB) under the leadership of Mazi Chika Edoziem, who accompanied our deputy leader to the historical meeting.

“The historic encounter with United Nations officials in Geneva has opened up avenues and opportunities for further engagement between IPOB and relevant UN agencies on the burning issues of human rights violations by the Buhari regime and enforcement of IPOB’s universal right to self determination.

“With this meeting satisfactorily concluded, IPOB has gone where no other group of leaders before it dared go to. It will forever be recorded that for nearly 50 years and for the very first time in the history of Biafra, an interface was facilitated between representatives of the people of Biafra IPOB and the United Nations.”