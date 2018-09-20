IPOB drags Orji Uzor Kalu to court

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Thursday revealed its plan to drag the former governor of Abia state, Orji Uzor Kalu, to court over comment on the whereabout of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

The lawyer to IPOB, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, told Vanguard in Owerri, that Kalu’s statement was a script written by the Federal government and acted by him (Kalu)

Recall the former governor, was quoted to have said that IPOB leader, Kanu, was in London.

After the September 14, 2017, Operation Python Dance, by Nigeria Army, in the Southeast region, IPOB said their leader dissapered.

Angered by this statement credited to fomer Abia state, governor, Ejiofor said that Orji Uzor Kalu, had made himself a party to the matter already in court.