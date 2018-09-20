IPOB declares lack of confidence on Ohanaeze Ndigbo, S’East govs

By Chioma Gabriel

THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday expressed dismay over the activities of South East governors and the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo saying it has proscribed Ohanaeze Ndigbo and all other gatherings of saboteurs and collaborators operating within Biafra.

The group therefore warned that anybody or group of persons working with Nnia Nwodo-led Ohanaeze Ndigbo or South East Governors’ Forum is doing so at their own risk.

According to IPOB in a statement signed by its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, “by virtue of the overwhelming compliance with the 14th of September 2018 sit-at-home order issued by IPOB and the mandate conferred therein as the authentic representative of the people of the east, we the Indigenous People of Biafra do hereby declare the proscription of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and all other gatherings of saboteurs and collaborators operating within Biafra. In keeping with the spirit of this declaration, we warn that anybody or group of persons working with Nnia Nwodo-led Ohanaeze Ndigbo or South East Governors Forum is doing so at their own risk. These two groups, Ohanaeze and South East governors do not represent the people of the east and lack the popular mandate to do so. Events of September 14, are confirmation that our people have rejected their politics of acquiescence, servitude and slavery.”

IPOB alleged that Ohanaeze Ndigbo was formed in 1976 to destabilize the progressive established order under the leadership of Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe in the run-up to 1979 democratic rule.

“The few surviving founding members of Ohanaeze will attest to this undisputed fact. To weaken the post war cohesion that still existed among the people of the east, Fulani caliphate gathered their Igbo agents together to destroy the east from within. With what Ohanaeze has become in recent times, there is little doubt that our oppressors succeeded in holding us down through their agents in Ohanaeze and governor’s lodges.”