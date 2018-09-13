IOCs relocation: Ex-warlord, Ateke Tom, DSS halt invasion of SNEPCO Base

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – River State youths laid siege to the supply base of Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company, SNEPCO, in the Oil and Gas Free Zone, Onne, Rivers State yesterday, over alleged move by the company to relocate its base to Lagos.

Company Spokesman, Bamidele Odugbesan, meanwhile denied the relocation story, saying “SNEPCO has no intention of shutting down the Onne Logistics Supply Base. It will continue to be utilised by Shell, operator of the SPDC Joint Venture.

“SNEPCO’s operations are in the Bonga field 120 kilometers off Nigerian coast in the Gulf of Guinea and our operations staff and contractors work offshore in Bonga.”

It took the intervention of ex-militant leader, now HRM King Ateke Tom, Amanyanabo of Okochiri, Okirika Local Government Area of Rivers State and men of the Department of State Services, DSS, in the state to dissuade the agitated protesters under the Rivers Youth Federation, RYF, from invading the SNEPCO base.